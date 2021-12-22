Urban Company Drags Gig Workers to Court for Protesting New Policy Changes

In a first, Indian tech home services platform Urban Company has sought directives from the court against its own gig workers for protesting the company's newly introduced policy changes, which the workers claim will adversely effect their earnings and working hours.

Over 50 women ‘partners’ from the company’s beauty wing have been demonstrating outside the company’s office, main entrance and parking lot in Gurugram since the morning of Monday, 20 December, The Indian Express reported.

While they camped outside through the night in freezing temperatures, the company reportedly shut access to toilets and did not let them inside the premises.