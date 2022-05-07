India's Power Crisis Gets Darker: Is Too Much Government the Root Problem?

Power supply has faltered in this hot summer.

On 28 April, India’s power system supplied 4,567 million units (MU) and met the maximum demand of 204.65 gigawatts (GW). The day, however, witnessed a peak power shortage of 10.78 GW and energy shortage of 192 MU. Many states had to face black-outs. States of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Bihar and MP were the worst affected.

Only six months back in October 2021, India had seen the highest power shortage in over five years.

Current power demand is barely a little over half of India’s installed generation capacity of approximately 400 GW. However, it seems set to overshadow October 2021 crisis with large peak power and energy shortages occurring every single day.