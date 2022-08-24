India at SCO: Walking the Russia-China Tightrope as Uneasy US Keeps a Close Eye

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Tashkent to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an event that would not normally merit the kind of attention it is getting. It’s worth noting that the SCO is an organisation dominated by China, a country with whom 16 rounds of talks have produced no significant result, and whose ‘super-spy ship’ in Sri Lanka has only just left after six days of ‘rest’ in Hambantota.

Then there is Russia. Nothing more needs to be said about that.

And here’s the Defence Minister going to Tashkent, where he is expected to chat with the heads of these countries, including the Central Asians. There’s no doubt at all that the United States and its allies will be watching this, brows knit. This is a cocktail of no mean variety, with a generous dose of vodka.