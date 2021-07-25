India's Half-Democracy Finds a New Governance Tactic: Ardh Satya

India’s vaccination “facts”, unfortunately, have become the most destructive half-truths of all times. Around Independence Day last year, ie 15 August 2020, the country was assured that we were on top of our vaccination strategy. Exactly 140 days later, we learnt that no order had been confirmed, even for a single vial, as the vaccination drive was about to commence a fortnight later.

Then we were told that all frontline workers and senior citizens – about 300 million of them – would be fully vaccinated by July 2021. As we stand today, less than a third of that target has been achieved.

Next, we were told that every resident adult would be fully vaccinated by December 2021, a target which required a daily average of 10 million doses, but we are struggling at under 4 million right now.

Finally, the government gave such inconsistent answers in a single day in Parliament that even the half-truths were confronted by new half-truths. In one response, Covishield’s monthly capacity was 110 mn, in another it magically became 130 mn. The “true” numbers around Covaxin’s monthly capacity were even more brazenly unpredictable – moving from 25 mn to 17.5 mn to 20 mn to 55 mn to 80 mn.

What can one say here? What happens when one half-truth is multiplied by three other half-truths? Mathematically, it becomes one-by-six-hundred-and-twenty-fifth-truth (ie, 1/625-truth)!

I rest my case on how Ardh Satya has become the dodgy tactic of governance in our half-democracy.