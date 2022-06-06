India’s Gig Workers: Life at the Mercy of ‘Platforms’ & ‘Algorithms’

India’s gig workforce is growing rapidly. According to a 2021 report by BCG & Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, our gig economy is poised for 300% growth in three to four years, with 90 million gig workers (henceforth ‘giggers’) expected by 2031. As many as 135 million Indian jobs were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, accentuating the demand for gigs. Add to this 4 million employable youth entering the workforce annually, and it is easy to see why gigs seem attractive to millennials and ‘zoomers’.

Giggers with technical and/or abstraction skills (like IT professionals) belong to the ‘skilled’ category, while those like Uber drivers are termed ‘unskilled’. Perceived ‘autonomy’ attracts giggers: workers choose their pace by picking micro-fragments of work called ‘gigs’ from different organisations and delivering them based on contractual requirements. But while boundary-less careers seem exciting, long-term psychological and socio-economic implications of gigs require scrutiny, given how the fragmented nature of this world of work disrupts conventional economic structures.