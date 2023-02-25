India's G20 Summit: What Global Governance Dilemma Means for Modi's Leadership

If the G20 finance ministers can break the deadlock, it could unlock restructurings in Sri Lanka and Zambia—those worst-affected by sovereign debt defaults, helping them with immediate aid while also renewing hope for other nations (like Ghana, Pakistan) seeking desperate debt relief measures. Else, most of these countries may fail to recover from the position they are in.

A larger concern that stems from the gridlock seen in the way G20 functions is evident from the fact how countries like Zambia, Sri Lanka, appear just as “pawns” in the global cold war seen between the West (anchored by the US) with China and much of the developing world.

At the center of the current standoff on ensuring debt relief by the G20 are Chinese demands that loans made by the World Bank and other multilateral lenders be included in any “restructuring”. That’s being driven by a dominant Chinese or anti-West view of seeing those institutions as proxies for US power. And somewhere those concerns are understandable.