India’s Cyberspace Maybe Far Behind the Golden Age. Here’s Why

A grave concern that flies under the radar as far as media attention or political activism is concerned is the mushrooming of Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). Its proliferation has occurred in a variety of areas, from catching criminals to taking attendance to scanning passengers at airports.

Why is this a major cause for worry? For four primary reasons.

First, this is happening without any underlying legal framework. FRTs operate in a legal vacuum in the absence of a data protection law or FRT specific regulations.

Second, the technology suffers from accuracy and reliability issues. The harms of misidentifying (false positive) and failure to identify (false negative) have led several technology giants like Amazon and IBM to suspend their FRT products.

Third, issues of bias and discrimination have been observed globally where people of colour, minorities and women have been misidentified disproportionately. This can have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and lead to profiling of citizens.

Fourth, FRT systems compromise privacy. A detailed research paper by policy expert Smriti Parsheera states, “One of the most worrying use cases from a privacy perspective is the pervasive use of CCTV cameras along with FRTs, which can allow for almost real-time tracking of a person, or at least create the perception of such tracking, which is sufficiently harmful in itself.”

Data collected by the Panoptic Tracker, a platform run by the IFF, shows a staggering 125 FRT systems installed across India at a cost of over Rs 1.46 thousand crore.

One of the themes of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is ‘Resolve @75’ which states that “the journey to 2047 requires each one of us to rise up and play our part as individuals, groups, civil society, institutions of governance etc.” This message should apply as much to India’s cyberspace as it does to the physical land where the government plays its part to ensure it is a fair and equitable space for all.

“Only through our collective resolve, well laid out action plans and determined efforts will ideas translate into actions,” the theme adds. The Centre would do well to heed its own resolve as India takes its first step into a new era.