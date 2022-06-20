India's Coal Production & Imports at Record High, Yet Power's Struggle Continues

India's domestic coal production has gone up by a record 28%.

The coal sector abounds in paradoxes, and perennially remains stuck in a quagmire. India is both one of the largest producers and importers of coal. The Government is attempting to revive and rejuvenate the sector and, simultaneously, pledging to phase it out as a part of its zero emission commitments.

Coal India Limited (CIL), the public sector behemoth, continues to be pampered while efforts are underway to end its dominance and pave the way for the global mining industry. The Ministry of Coal has announced a reduction of imports to zero, while the Ministry of Power has made imports compulsory.

Transparency in allocating mining rights is the buzzword, but imports are opaque. The fortunes of the industry and investors remain in the doldrums. The Coal India scrip offloaded at Rs 358 by the Government amidst optimism in 2018 currently trades at under Rs 180. The unprecedented slew of reforms have been but piecemeal.