Indian Police Need a Fresh Value System, Not Just Modernisation

Two terms used in the conceptualisation and implementation of social welfare and social engineering in India have escaped the eyes of policymakers, the public and the police in India – antyodaya and sarvodaya, ie, the upliftment of the most backward and the upliftment of all. Viewing the police and policing as having little or no bearing on the social fabric of a country is akin to turning a blind eye to reality.

True, its debates, discussions, deliberations, exposure to other civilisations and thoughts that bring about social change, as also constructive public dissent. Certain acts, however, have almost always been considered immoral. The morality-immorality continuum evolves continuously. Police, in modern times, are expected to protect, preserve, promote and push legal-moral values and intervene when digressions are seen.