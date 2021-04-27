Indian High Courts Show the Way; Hold EC Responsible For 2nd Wave

Justice TB Radhakrishnan of the Calcutta High Court had expressed his displeasure on the manner in which the EC had conducted the elections in the state. Compared to Chief Justice Bannerjee, it was positively mild criticism.

While the EC’s conduct does invite the occasional caustic remark from parties and candidates, it is rare for it to receive such wholesale criticism from any institution.

Even before the second wave of COVID-19 struck, the EC was already under fire for the manner in which it scheduled the West Bengal elections and its uneven enforcement of the model code of conduct. Matters got worse when the EC was simply unable or unwilling to rein in parties’ outdoor rallies, which saw little or no use of masks or COVID appropriate behaviour.