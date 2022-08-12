Indian Govt Wants International Flyers’ Data – Is It a Breach of Privacy?

Following the 11 September 2001 attacks in the US, drastic changes were made in the aviation industry. From strict regulations on aviation safety to modifying aircraft, everything was changed and made stringent. In accordance with that, the United States, under The Aviation and Transportation Security Act of 19 November 2001, made it compulsory for airlines operating passenger flights to, from or through the US to provide the US Customer and Border Protection Federal Agency, upon request, with electronic access to PNR data contained in their reservation, arrival and departure control systems.

In the United States, PNR data obtained from commercial carriers are stored in the Automated Targeting System. The European Union (EU) has signed multiple agreements with countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia on data sharing, and among them, sharing PNR details is one of the most prolific elements.