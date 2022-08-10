FAQ: Why Will Foreign Travellers Have To Share More Details With Airlines?

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday, 10 August, asked airlines to mandatorily share PNR (passenger name record) details of all international passengers, 24 hours prior to the flight departure.

The finance ministry said over the Parliament's Monsoon Session that a total of 38 economic offenders, including Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi, fled the country in the last five years.

Notably, the move to gather the data comes after the Union government had to reject its proposed personal data protection framework in favour of a new set of legislation.

So, what information will international passengers have to share? And, what about privacy? Here's all you need to know: