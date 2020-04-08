Amid COVID-19 & High Risk Aversion, How Can Banks Support Economy?

The Indian economy is experiencing an unprecedented shock amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the subsequent country-wide lockdown. During such times of crisis, one sector of the economy that is required to play a crucial role to alleviate some of the pressures is the financial sector. The need of the hour is to keep credit flowing to all economic agents in order to help them tide over this crisis.

In a bank-dominated economy, particularly at a time when the stock market is touching new lows every day, the financial intermediaries that most firms will turn to are the banks.