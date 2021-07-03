Indian Christians Are Anxious. Will St Thomas Stir the Nation's Conscience?

Why is the Feast of St Thomas, which falls on 3 July, significant to Indian Christians this year? The day, which commemorates the ‘martyrdom’ of a disciple of Jesus Christ, Apostle Thomas, will this year be celebrated as Yeshu Bhakti Divas or Indian Christian Day.

He is believed to have travelled to India in 52 AD.

The day is to be observed by churches of all Christian denominations including the Protestants and the Catholics.

Explaining the objectives of Indian Christian Day (ICD), Fr Cedric Prakash, a Gujarat based priest and social activist, writes in a letter addressed to all churches in the country, 'it is a grassroots initiative, it is non-political and seeks no political patronage'.