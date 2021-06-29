Indian Army Widow Remarriage: Punjab Govt & Women as Property

The ‘love jihad’ fiction is too primitive to need enunciation. Obsessed with control and violence, its writers see every woman how the toxic Indian man sees her. She can simply be lured. Man is the shepherd. Woman, sheep.

Popstar Britney Spears is sheep too. Her shepherd, as dictated by a court in the US, is her father. They have a fancy term for it, conservatorship, which allows her father to have control over her life. It has been that way for 13 years. Finally, she told an open court on 23 June how she was forced to work, forcibly given medication, and “not allowed to get married or have more children”.

The movie Ek Chadar Maili Si (literal translation is ‘a sheet somewhat soiled’) is based on Rajinder Singh Bedi’s Urdu novella by the same name. It is real, hence, brutal, but not like Tere Naam or Kabir Singh where abuse is sold as passion.

The book/movie deals with the custom of chadar-andazi, whereby a widow is married to a brother of her deceased husband with the simple custom of putting a white sheet (chadar) over her head. This way, he says, ‘I take this woman’, which is also the title of the book’s English translation by Khushwant Singh. ‘Property’ remains in the family. Our sheep, our yard.