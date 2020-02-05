Is Govt & Army’s Argument Against Women Commanders ‘Appropriate’?

At the outset, there is nothing political in this issue as is usually wont to be interpreted when governments argue for or against a landmark case in the Supreme Court. It is deeply social and professional, as it revolves around the question of giving command assignments to women officers (WOs) receiving Permanent Commission (PC) in the Army. It’s a difficult issue for the layman to understand, so it deserves a start from the basics.

The government announced in September 2019 that with effect from April 2020, it was opening PC for women in the Army in all ten Arms/Services into which they are commissioned. Till then, PC for WOs was restricted only to JAG and Education branches. From April 2020, they will also be eligible for the same in Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Army Air Defence, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps and Intelligence, branches in which thus far, women officers received only Short Service Commission (SSC). This does not apply to lady medical officers who have been receiving PC for many years.