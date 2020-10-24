When Can Indian Air Force Deploy First ‘Desi’ 5th Gen Fighter Jet?

First things first, contrary to popular perception, it is not “HAL AMCA”. As of now, only a few modules such as landing gear, AAR probe, some parts of the composite structure, etc have been outsourced to HAL. Top HAL sources this author reached out declined to comment on the AMCA as it is a “DRDO program”.

My messages to Project Director Dr AK Ghosh did not elicit a reply. There are unconfirmed reports that DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) may shift the AMCA project out of Bengaluru. Whether this is for convenience or to maintain “social distancing” from HAL, we don’t know yet.