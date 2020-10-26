India-US Ties To Endure With or Without Trump, 2+2 Meet Signals

“Transition periods can usually be the time when you lose momentum,” says Dr. Tanvi Madan, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institute, speaking from DC. “It is also important to show solidarity with India at a time when the crisis with China is ongoing. Broadly, the dialogue signifies a more regularised institutionalised nature of US-India relationship,” she adds.

The 2+2 dialogue comes days after a meeting between Foreign Ministers of Quad members (US-India-Japan-Australia) in Tokyo and Delhi’s green signal to Canberra to return to the Malabar exercise along with navies of the other three Quad countries for the first time after 2007.

“Given China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour across the Indo-Pacific from the Himalayas to the South China Sea, it’s more important than ever that we work with likeminded partners such as India. We were pleased to see India’s recent announcement regarding Australia joining the Malabar naval exercise,” said a senior State Department official on condition of anonymity.