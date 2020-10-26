Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper Leave for India for Indo-US 2+2 Talks

China is expected to be a prominent agenda of the meeting. In the past few months, India has been locked in a stand-off along the border with China. At the same time, the US has been criticising China over military assertiveness in the South China Sea and the way Beijing handled the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the talks will entail a comprehensive discussion on cross-cutting bilateral issues as well as deliberations on regional and global developments.

