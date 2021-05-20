How COVID Threw India’s Low-Income Households Into Debt Traps

As per Reserve Bank of India data, household-debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 37.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Overall debt held by Indian households roughly valued at Rs 43.5 trillion, as of March 2021. Government and corporate debt levels have been exacerbated. As India’s national debt level touched around 89.56 percent of the GDP in 2020-21, the government debt to GDP level touched 70 percent, while corporate debt levels went up to 47 percent.

Two studies recently undertaken by our Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES) in low-income migrant-residential settlements located near Delhi, Lucknow, Surat and Pune aimed to understand the micro-trends in borrowing patterns for low-income households since the pandemic. Some key observations from the work are discussed here.