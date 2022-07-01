India, Once a Trailblazer in Data Infrastructure, Is Squandering Its Legacy

The leaked report showed the first decline in real income in decades and painted a poor picture of Modi’s handling of the economy in his first term. A new round of the CES has finally been announced for July this year, but given the backdrop of why the last CES was suppressed, recent triumphalism around poverty reduction that relies on problematic data, and a change in the methodology, the results will have to be studied with care.

There are certainly silver linings here. The digitisation of official data has progressed by leaps and bounds. Functioning state-level portals for the Civil Registration System now allow us to see every month what is going on with mortality in India (it’s a separate matter that the portals are closed to the public). There has been an explosion in the collection and availability of administrative data (data on the functioning of schemes), which innovative journalists and researchers have put to use to tell important stories about India.