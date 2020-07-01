Why Isn’t India Using Its ‘Maritime Leverage’ Against China?

Assuming that neither country wants a full-scale conflict, we must steel ourselves for a prolonged and tense confrontation. A resolution can emerge only from serious negotiations, whose main objective should be conversion of the LAC into a mutually agreed border.

In order to negotiate from a position of reasonable strength, one hopes that Indian diplomats, apart from leveraging India’s ‘comprehensive national power’, will bring an all-inclusive package to the table.

This package must include issues such as bilateral-trade and economic relations, the Tibetan government-in-exile, China’s conduct in the South China Sea, the internment of the Muslim-minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Taiwan's independence, and autonomy of Hong Kong, amongst others.

This article is about another issue, however – India’s maritime leverage – that does not receive due importance in our security calculus, but could add some weight to India’s negotiating position vis-à-vis China.