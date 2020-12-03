Why India-US Bond Doesn’t Worry China – And What Delhi Must Do Now

An even more critical insight from Tellis came when he talked about how China reads India and its growing relations with the United States. Closer India-US relations neither worry Beijing, nor do serve as a threat in any meaningful way.

Beijing believes that India’s penchant for strategic autonomy will prevent New Delhi from “making that bridge towards a new relationship” with the US, no matter what pressures India faces in its neighbourhood. In the Chinese mind, India will “engage in a dalliance” with the US and with other Indo-Pacific partners but it will “never cut loose from its deep-seated moorings for independence,” Tellis said.

“From a Chinese point of view, the Indian threat at the end of the day is an empty threat,” he said. The Chinese have read India in a particular way, watching New Delhi’s behaviour over the decades.