India China Faceoff: PLA Blocking Patrols in Depsang Since March

On 26 June, The Quint sent the following query to the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue of Indian patrols along the LAC:

When was the last time Indian patrol cross the point known as BOTTLENECK (7 km NORTH-East of our Burtse point) to patrol our points 10, 11, 11a, 12 and 13 along India’s Line of Patrol? We have been informed by reliable sources that Indian patrols have been instructed not to confront the Chinese troops who have come to the said Bottleneck Y-junction. As a result, India’s access to the above mentioned points has been cut off.

The spokesperson responded at that time that they could not gather any information regarding this. Almost three months later, Rajnath Singh responded to a clarification sought by AK Antony in Rajya Sabha on 17 September saying, “No force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling. Our soldiers have sacrificed their lives only for this.”

S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to resolve the border standoff during a meeting in Russia though there has been no forward movement on disengagement after that.

However, the reality in Ladakh, as reported by The Quint on 26 June is far grimmer. Some of the details have been reproduced below: