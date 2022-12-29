How Urdu Poets Raged Against British Atrocities in The Cellular Jail of Andaman

Even a quick tour of the infamous Cellular Jail in Port Blair is enough to give an inkling of the inhuman conditions of the poor souls who had been sent away to Kaala Pani.

Though the prison complex we now know as the 'Cellular Jail' was set up from 1896 to 1906, the Andaman Islands had been used for criminals and political prisoners who had to be removed from civil society and the immediate aftermath of the First War of Independence in 1857.

By the turn of the century, more prisoners came to be deported here and soon, a carefully calibrated system was in place: of control, capital punishment, and calculated use of a captive workforce—be it for making ropes from coir fibre to pressing oil seeds to extract oil to hard physical labour for building the harbor, laying down roads and constructing the buildings of this bustling colonial outpost.