Andaman Lost The ’Black’ Tag; Why Get It Back With Sex-for-Jobs & Jail Scandals?

An extreme personification of this equation is the recent accusation in the sex-for-jobs/rape case attributed onto a senior and now-suspended official of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the said official to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the matter is sub judice.

It is important to let the law take its course with the necessary rigour and diligence, as also to refrain from commenting or opining specifically on the individuals concerned, without contributing anything new that is already there in the complaint sheets and public space.

To put it mildly, it is unprecedented in its significance for both the ‘Islanders’ and the accused officials (not the entirety of the ‘Administration’) for its implied wounds and future ramifications.

As the author had never worked with the accused officials (even though he is believed to have had an earlier stint in the Islands in the early 90’s), one would rather focus on conditions that often leads and breeds hubris, disinterest and even misuse of officialdom, in these distant Islands.

It is an undeniable fact that postings to places like Andaman and Nicobar are frequently considered ‘punishment postings’ within the AGMUT (Union Territory/Mizoram/Goa/Delhi) cadre, from which the senior staff of the local ‘Administration’ is empaneled.

This can sometimes lead to disgruntled, ‘parked’ or even vengeful attitude by some. In my personal experience the odd case of official seeking repatriation to ‘Mainland’, resorting to ‘time serving’ tactics or simply ‘not reporting to duty’ was not unheard of. It had to be dealt with individually.

Conversely, the physical distance from the metaphorical ‘Delhi’ could lend itself to a false sense of entitlement and power, for the unhinged – thankfully not many were like that.

However, given the disproportionate reliance on the officialdom for the day-to-day sustenance of the Islanders onto the local ‘administration’ (owing to the limited private opportunities/investments, protected forest areas and overarching reliance on government services), made the local ‘Administration’ even more intrusive and powerful as compared to their peers in the rest of the country.

Often the local voice of discontent wouldn’t reach the intended quarters and the local politicos further reaped the simmering animus towards even more polarisation, divides and distrust. The twain between the ‘Mainlanders’ and ‘Islanders’ remained fundamentally unmet. The curse of Kala Pani for both sides of the created ‘divide’, literally survived.