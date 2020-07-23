How UAPA Was Used On Young Environmentalists And Media Didn’t Care

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) put up the draft of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020 for public comments on 23 March but it was published in the Gazette of India on 11 April. At that time, a 60-day time frame, ending on 23 May, was set for the public comments. This was extended till 30 June. Later, following an order of the Delhi High Court, it was further extended up to 11 August with a direction that it must be published in all the regional languages mentioned in the Constitution.

The draft EIA Notification 2020, the students along with several environment groups argued, could be a major setback for environmental justice as it weakened public consultation and diluted compliance norms for polluting companies.

Among the controversial amendments that have been proposed in the draft notification are exempting a range of activities from the requirement of EIA including public hearings, legitimising violation by allowing for post facto approval, and reducing the time period for public comments on EIA Reports from 30 days to 20 days.

It is for these reasons that the draft EIA notification has encountered opposition from environmental experts, activists and common people. And as a part of this process of sending feedback, three environment advocacy groups had released a draft mailer addressed to the environment ministry requesting them to withdraw the draft EIA notification.