Climate Org Protesting EIA Gets Website Taken Down Citing UAPA

Significantly, as per the notice, the complaint in this case came from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and pertained to the "incident of getting multiple emails on his email address with the subject name similar to 'EIA 2020'.”

“After the investigation, mainly below mentioned website (Fridays For Future website) is sending emails to him. Their unlawful activities on this website may disturb peace, sovereignty of India,” the notice, dated 8 July, read.

"The above website depicts objectionable contents and unlawful activities or terrorist act, which are dangerous for the peace, tranquility and sovereignty of the India. The publication and transmission of such objectionable contents is a cognisable and punishable criminal offence under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [sic]," it added.