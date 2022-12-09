I, A Football Fan, Boycott FIFA In Qatar After My ‘Migrant’ Worker Uncle’s Death

Meanwhile, FIFA is estimated to earn nearly six billion dollars from the World Cup this year.

The Qatar experience has affected my family personally, but the issue of FIFA ignoring human rights violations is not new. The football body must be held accountable.

When the world learned in 2010 that Qatar had won the FIFA hosting bid, many questioned how a country with only three stadiums would host the biggest global sporting event. It was the blood, sweat and very lives of migrant workers that made this event possible.

Contractors yanked desperate workers from poverty in South Asia and Africa and flew them in, took their passports, and put them to work. So what if a few died? There would always be others desperate to provide for their families. In fact, young men have sought employment in Qatar even after receiving their own relatives’ dead bodies, or seeing relatives return due to chronic illness caused by the heat and poor working conditions.

Nepalis are quick to blame their own government and the economic instability that has long affected millions. The government must be held accountable for allowing numerous workers to be exploited by overseas worksites and for not adequately advocating for the rights of its citizens abroad.

But so do the employers in Qatar and FIFA, especially for the indignities and injustices suffered by the workers who built the infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar.

The bottom line is that while what FIFA thrives on breaks families of the dead. That is unacceptable.

I chose not to watch the World Cup this year because cheering on games being played in buildings that so many of my people died constructing would feel like I’ve cheated them. And also because memories of my uncle no longer allow me to.

(An Assistant Professor at Brown University, Dr Ramu Kharel is an emergency medicine specialist focusing on public health, tropical diseases, and improving emergency care in rural settings. He loves basketball and Urdu poetry and tweets at @erdockharel. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)