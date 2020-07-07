History Shows How Our Education System Inculcates Racist Values

For example, our current Class 9 NCERT school math text shows children an image of a white-skinned Euclid, declared the father of geometry. The image is a Caucasian stereotype; when confronted, the NCERT changed the image: still Caucasian, but no longer a stereotype! Later, a “Euclid” prize of Rs 2 lakh was offered for serious (primary) evidence about “Euclid’s” existence. The official NCERT response was that no primary evidence is needed, since “superior” Western texts all mention Euclid, and Indians cannot question those “superior” texts. This is how an apex educational body brazenly promotes racism in school education.

Given that this “Euclid” was from Alexandria in Africa, how exactly do we know his skin colour, or his sex? Indeed, my book Euclid and Jesus depicts “Euclid” as a black woman on its cover because that is what the evidence points to. Following the #RhodesMustFall agitation, a 2016 article in The Conversation reiterated that “Euclid” was actually a black woman. The article led to a storm, went viral, but was censored after publication, first by a South Africa editor, and then worldwide by those who had reproduced it. In India, The Wire and the Scroll.in took it down, though The Wire put it back.

To date, no one could challenge a single fact or argument in the censored article, which was later reproduced in the peer-reviewed Journal of Black Studies, and in the RhodesMustFall book from the Oxford group of protestors. So, our “educated” journalists stubbornly defend racist history, by suppressing counter-views, without investigating primary facts, which are not to be found in Wikipedia, a tertiary source.