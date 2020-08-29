What Sudarshan TV’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ Video Shows: Normalising Of Hate 

In the three years that I worked in the faculty of the Academy, my highest priority was to help try to nurture the ideas of fairness and fraternity among my trainees, to strengthen their understanding and belief in the values of equal citizenship embedded in our constitution. Through story-telling and analysis, I tried to assist our trainees to grapple with their multiple inheritances of prejudice, of communalism, caste, gender and class. It was a golden period in the academy.

Our Director was scholar-administrator NC Saxena, and my peers in the faculty shared the same commitment to our constitutional values and the mission of what kind of education we should strive to offer to our young trainees. Dr Saxena and I sometimes wonder today if our training made a difference. We look with pride at the life journeys and choices of many of our trainees, who are now older than I was as their teacher in the academy. I then feel convinced that it did make a difference.