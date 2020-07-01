3 Years of GST: Has It Proved to be 'Galat Salat Tax', After All?

Remember what the pundits told us about GST – that it will add at least 2 percentage points to India’s GDP growth rate? Now you can look back and laugh. Or cry. Whichever suits your mood. Because if this is what GDP growth looks like after GST, then we were better off without it.

Three years ago, Modi government ignored the naysayers and pushed GST through. Of course, one reason was that the NDA ruled most states and could steamroll its way through the GST council. But even opposition states had a reason to fall in line. They were all guaranteed an annual revenue growth of 14 percent, over what they had earned in 2015-16. Any shortfall was to be topped up by the centre for the first 5 years. That is, till 2022.

Where would the centre get the money to compensate states? From the additional tax imposed on luxury goods and vices, such as very large SUVs, cigarettes, pan masala, aerated drinks and coal products. The centre builds a corpus from this ‘compensation-cess’ and transfers what is due to the states.