For everyone who has been counting days and secretly praying for e-commerce companies to start home delivery of alcohol ever since the lockdown life began, here’s some good news: both Amazon and BigBasket are all set to start dropping liquor at your doorstep soon! This was reported by news agency Reuters on 20 June.But there’s a catch!Amazon and BigBasket have only been able to secure permission to deliver alcohol in the state of West Bengal, the report said.According to an official notice released by West Bengal State Beverages Corp, the official agency responsible for online retail of liquor trade in West Bengal, Amazon and BigBasket are the only two companies who got clearance on the basis of eligibility criteria set by the authorities. BigBasket is backed by China’s Alibaba.The Reuters report also states that entering this zone is a big step for Amazon as it lays the foundation for the company to get access to a market that is worth $27.2 billion, as estimated by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.After PM Modi declared a nationwide lockdown in March 2020, lifestyles across India have changed. Those who can afford it, depend relatively more on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and BigBasket for much of their essential as well as non-essential purchases. Adding alcohol to this list would certainly increase the scope of e-commerce delivery in India.Moreover, Amazon and BigBasket getting clearance for alcohol delivery in West Bengal paves way for the e-commerce companies to potentially acquire the same in other states as well.Here’s hoping that happens!(With inputs from Reuters)Uncle’s Home Delivery: Shillong Chamber Choir’s New Calling We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.