Did Pervez Musharraf’s Death Sentence Come in ‘Haste’?

After twelve years of imposing an emergency, abrogating the constitution for the second time, issuing an extra constitutional order (Provisional Constitutional Order) putting 60 judges of the superior judiciary under house arrest, former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf has been pronounced guilty of the violation of Article 6 of Pakistan's constitution. A special court has awarded him the maximum punishment of death penalty. It is for the first time in the 72-year history of the country that the article has ever been invoked.

The verdict comes on the heels of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s detailed verdict on 16 December, as the court had clearly directed the government and the parliament to either legislate and provide legal cover to the extension of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa within six months, or he would stand retired. Both decisions of 16 December — on the extension of General Bajwa and the death penalty awarded to General Musharraf the very next day — have put the powerful military and the judiciary in a confrontation mode, while the Imran Khan government, which is clearly siding with the military, looks ‘irrelevant’ in the saga.