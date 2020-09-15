How Food Scarcity Amid COVID Can Increase Violence Against Women

As a result, women experience reduced access to high-value foods, such as fruits and vegetables that are not often enough to meet the requirement of the minimum intake of 400 gms per day.

Adding to this is the problem of access and control over land and natural resources, which although important for generating income and livelihood, are rarely available to women. In fact, women’s property rights are often restricted in law and practices. Besides, male-dominated social structures seriously limit women’s access to job opportunities, financial services, and education, making them more vulnerable to poverty and hunger.