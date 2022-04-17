The Catholic Church Is Losing Its Sheen. Can Pope Francis Revive It?

During my four-month, 32,000-km traverse of the Americas, the Pangea One World Expedition, Vatican’s weakening grip on its American strongholds was clearly visible. In the US, the population of Catholics has come down, since 1960, from 25% to 20%. In 1970, as much as 96% of Mexico’s population was Catholic. That figure is now down to 82%. It is the same story in Central and South America. Vatican’s loss has been the gain of the Protestants, Baptists, some home-grown sects – and even Islam. While driving through Chiapas, Mexico’s restless southern region, my guide, Gomez, said: “Muslims have been trickling into Chiapas in recent years. Many of them are running away from their homeland. Some natives have come under their influence and converted to Islam. That’s because they do not like the attitude of the Catholic Church and are looking for alternatives.”

Leon, in Nicaragua, has 16 Catholic churches. Three of them have closed down. The population of Catholics has come down from over 90% to 65%.