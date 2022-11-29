Indian Chess GM SL Narayanan ‘Humiliated’ in Germany, Asked To Stand Barefoot

Explaining what he had to go through, Narayanan wrote on Twitter “Today I felt humiliated. And if I prefer to remain silent about it, I’ll not be doing justice to myself and other sportspersons who go through similar experiences.”

“Before the first round, I was one of the 5 players picked by the arbiter for a random check. During the check with a metal detector, there was a beep sound. So, I was told to remove my shoes and they checked again. Beep. Now, I was told to remove my socks. The arbiter then ran the metal detector on my naked foot and we heard the beep again. All this happened in the middle of the playing hall. I held a sock and stood with a bare left foot. Imagine how I might have felt,” he further explained.