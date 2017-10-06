Reception of Actor Dileep Lifts the Veil Off A Misogynistic Kerala

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) assembled in Kochi on 29 June, a day after Dileep was questioned for nine hours, and expressed complete faith in the actor. Despite demands by female artists and others, the meeting did not discuss the issue in detail.

Dileep had previously accused the survivor of keeping company of people like Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case. According to Dileep, this resulted in the alleged abduction and sexual assault.

Office-bearers of AMMA, including CPI(M) legislators and actors Innocent and Mukesh, were vociferous in their support.

Despite all of this, there was very little public sympathy for Dileep.

Female artists under the banner of Women Collective in Cinema, expressed reservation against those who tried to shame the survivor. When Dileep was arrested in 10 July, an angry mob destroyed his business establishments.