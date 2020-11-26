COVID Third Wave Is Here. Why Are Delhi Jails Still Overcrowded?

We are presently in the midst of the third wave of the COVID outbreak, which, by all accounts, is worse than before. The WHO has reported the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases across the world in mid-November (10 November), with 3.6 million new cases, an 8 percent increase in the number of reported cases over the previous week.

In the same period, India accounted for more than 2,81,000 of these cases, and more than 500 deaths daily. As per the statistics put out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Delhi itself is witnessing a daily increase of 450 active cases and 131 deaths (19 November).