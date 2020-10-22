Air Pollution Problem Needs Political Solution for Crop Burning

The mudslinging this year has already started with Delhi chief minister targeting Punjab and asking Captain Amrinder Singh to check stubble burning. Apart from Lokur committee set up by SC to monitor the incidents of stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and UP, Punjab State has itself jumped into action with information campaign and spree of fines on farmers burning the stubble.

While the issue may appear trivial, Punjab govt and central government are to be blamed for this problem. Last year, the Supreme court asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to provide Rs 100 per quintal to small farmers to manage the stubble. Given that the average productivity is 25.6 quintal per acre in Punjab, they may receive about Rs 2,560 per acre.

Many farmers may not have received the amount – even though the government has assigned 8,000 nodal officers to oversee this payment exercise, prevent stubble-burning, and increase awareness of alternate technologies.