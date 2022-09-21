Ground Reality Long Ignored: Dalit Muslims, Dalit Christians Must Get SC Status

When one looks at the Constituent Assembly debates, court judgments, and parliamentary discussions, two possible justifications for the exclusion of Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians can be identified:

Caste is a unique feature of Hinduism, while Islam and Christianity are more egalitarian religions and their theology doesn’t sanction caste. When a person converts to other religions from Hinduism, the debilitating effects of caste either cease to exist or become less severe.

The focus on theology and belief system can be termed the book view while the actually existing inter-caste/community/biradari relations can be termed the field view. The courts and Parliament seem to have privileged the book view over the field view to deny SC status to Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians, buying the argument that since Abrahamic religions don't endorse caste, it cannot be acknowledged by statutes either.

The interesting point to note here is that Buddhism and Sikhism do not differ much from Islam and Christianity when it comes to their attitude towards the caste system as far as their theology is concerned. All these religions, in theory, either abhor caste or are indifferent towards it.

At the same time, most scholars now agree that the caste system and its discriminatory effects are not limited to only Hinduism in India. The empirical evidence is substantial.

Reports produced at the behest of the Union government itself, such as by the Ranganath Misra Commission (submitted in 2007) and by Satish Deshpande and Geetika Bapna (2008), have provided further proof. For example, according to Deshpande and Bapna, “With respect to proportions of population in poverty or affluence, DMs [Dalit Muslims] are unquestionably the worst off among all Dalits, in both the rural and specially the urban sector.”

According to a survey in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh among Dalit Muslims, almost a third stated that "they are barred from burying their dead in an “upper-caste” burial ground. Many Dalit Muslims are not invited to non-Dalit weddings. Some are seated separately at non-Dalit Muslim feasts and have to eat later than people from dominant castes. Some children are seated separately in classrooms and during lunch breaks. And a significant proportion of Dalit Muslims feel that “upper-caste” Muslims and Hindus distance themselves from them."

Tamanna Inamdar's book in Marathi, Muslim Balutedar, published in 2018, has rich ethnographic details about lower caste Muslim communities in Maharashtra.

KC Alexander, who is cited by Deshpande and Bapna in their report, writes about Kerala (1977), "In the presence of rich Syrian Christians, the Harijan Christians had to remove their head-dress. While speaking with their Syrian Christian masters, they had to keep their mouth closed with a hand. Pulaya Christians are not given food inside the house of a Syrian Christian or in a good dish, but only outside the house in some broken dish. After taking food, they have to wash it."