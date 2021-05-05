COVID Crisis Management: How Courts Can Spur Govt Into Action

There is also the issue that the court may tend to prioritise those who can access the court itself and make themselves heard over the others. This happens in two ways:

first, in terms of those with the privilege and resources to approach the courts second, in focusing exclusively on certain limited geographical areas that they may be exercising jurisdiction over.

This might also have consequences in the kinds of relief that courts may be inclined towards — more technocratic, less democratic.

All the dangers of an expanded PIL jurisprudence, that have increased the powers of the courts at the expense of the rights of the underprivileged, have been well documented by Anuj Bhuwania in ‘Courting the People’ — and is a necessary reminder for anyone tempted to view the actions of the judiciary uncritically.