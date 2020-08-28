India’s Child Labour Crisis May Worsen Post-COVID: How To Curb It?

There is every reason to believe that post COVID-19 there is likely to be an increase in incidences of child labour across the country, particularly so in the poorer parts of the country. The reasons are manifold and there are both push and pull factors.

First, the country has witnessed an exodus of migrant workers from cities and urban agglomerates during the period of lockdown. Economic activities have resumed since June to a certain extent. Local (available) workers have a reservation wage and might not wish to work below a certain wage level.