COVID & Kerala Model: Let’s Put Partisan Politics Aside And Learn

So when COVID-19 struck India, there was one state that was prepared to cope. Kerala—which had dealt successfully with the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018, losing just 17 lives to a virus against which no vaccine had been discovered and was defeated by containment—was able to deploy more than 30,000 health workers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was quick and aggressive to conduct widespread testing (450 people per million as of 14 April, in striking contrast to Bengal, which had tested 32 per million), thorough and painstaking tracing of any person the afflicted had come into contact with, and compassionate treatment of the stricken. The state was the first to institute a three-week quarantine for suspected cases, the first to make provision for migrant workers stranded by the sudden nationwide shutdown (who needed shelter and food) and the first to arrange lakhs of cooked meals for the hungry through community kitchens it set up.

For a densely-populated state that receives more than 1 million foreign tourists a year, sends out the largest proportion of its people abroad of any state (an estimated 17% of its population work or live outside Kerala), and has hundreds of its students studying abroad, including in China, Kerala was more vulnerable than most. But it came through with flying colours.