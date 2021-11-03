Covaxin Gets CDSCO Approval for Vaccine Shelf Life Extension to 12 Months

The CDSCO later gave its approval for extending the shelf life to nine months after Bharat Biotech submitted updated accelerated and real-time stability data of Covaxin.

Covaxin, along with Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, are the two vaccines so far being used in India's current COVID-19 vaccination drive, which was launched in January this year.

Russian vaccine Sputnik-V has also been approved for emergency use in India.