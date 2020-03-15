Does Covid-19 Give Modi an Opportunity to Revive Indian Economy?

How can you and I stop the Novel Coronavirus from spreading too quickly? First, wash your hands repeatedly and regularly, especially after you have touched any surface. Second, avoid crowded places, such as shops, malls, cinema theatres, restaurants, weddings & birthday parties. Third, Quarantine yourself if you are feeling sick.

Governments have to take tougher decisions. They have to act fast but also ensure that their action doesn’t cause undue panic. Evidence from China, Hong Kong and Singapore suggests that early shutdowns are the best way to stop the Novel Coronavirus from spreading too quickly. The other thing to do is mass testing. For instance, large scale testing helped South Korea, reduce the death rate, while China was able to isolate and quarantine people quickly, by testing the bulk of the population in affected cities.

All these options sound doable on paper, but in a country like ours, they are very difficult to implement.