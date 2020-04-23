In MP, It’s Shivraj – Not Corona – That’s On Modi-Shah’s ‘Radar’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fourth term as Madhya Pradesh chief minister is not quite what he had expected. For three terms earlier, he ruled the roost. MP was his fiefdom, and he did pretty much what he wanted without interference from the BJP bosses, one of whom – LK Advani – was in any case his mentor, protector and guide.

But this time, it’s different. Having bounced back as CM after Jyotiraditya Scindia defected from the Congress and brought down the Kamal Nath government, Chouhan is discovering that he’s been handed a ‘crown of thorns’ to wear in his fourth innings.