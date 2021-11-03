Delhi Govt Builds Ayodhya Ram Temple Replica For Grand Diwali Celebration
The construction has triggered mixed reactions, with some accusing Kejriwal of wasting tax-payers money.
The Delhi Government is slated to conduct a grand Diwali celebration on Thursday, 4 November, complete with a miniature replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple that is being built a Tyagraj Sports Complex.
According to news reports, the replica will be 30-feet high and 80-feet wide. A raised platform on the ground is also being constructed and will be used both for seating as well as other ceremonies.
Meanwhile, other ceremonies will include Ganesh Vandana by Geeta Chandran and her troupe, Diwali Maha Puja by the priests of Jhandewalan temple and Bhajan recitation by noted singer Anuradha Paudwal, reported News18.
Kejriwal has also announced that he will broadcast his Diwali prayer ceremony at 7 pm on Friday, and has requested “the 2 crore people of Delhi that you also worship with me.”
Earlier, on 27 October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Ram.
However, the AAP government's construction of the ram temple replica has triggered mixed reactions amid the public, with some accusing Kejriwal of wasting tax payers money during a pandemic on a replica for just one puja.
Yet others have, however, hailed the construction as "wonderful", going on to even post the same tweet in appreciation of the ram temple replica.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.