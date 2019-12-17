Is BJP Govt’s Citizenship Act a Means to Secure Sangh’s ‘Goals’?

Which is superior – law or justice? To thoughtful minds, the answer is obvious. Law must protect and promote justice. And justice can never be discriminatory. Law is the means, justice the end. The means, as Mahatma Gandhi insistently and repeatedly affirmed, must always be subservient to good ends.

But, very often, those who enact laws have selective regard for justice. They want to use the coercive power of a law to pursue an end that has little to do with justice. And when that happens, they invariably face unintended and unexpected consequences. The first consequence is resistance from the people — or at any rate from a section of the people who view it as lacking in fairness. But costlier consequences follow if the law that is facing resistance truly lacks fairness, and has a hidden and unjust agenda. Injustice is like a life-threatening disease. It either yields to cure, or it kills.