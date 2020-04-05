COVID-19 Outbreak: Can China be Legally Made to Pay ‘Damages’?

However, the question of whether such acts or omissions constitute a breach of an international obligation binding upon China at the relevant time is more problematic and challenging.

In terms of treaty law, the International Health Regulations, 2005 (IHR), adopted by the World Health Assembly, the plenary body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), is the sole binding legal instrument dedicated inter alia to the prevention, protection and control of “international spread of diseases”.

Article 6 read with Article 7 of the IHR obliges States to assess events occurring within their territory and notify the WHO within 24 hours of any event, including any “unexpected or unusual public health event” within its territory, regardless of its origin, which may constitute a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Since China is a member of the WHO, it is bound by this reporting obligation, and by the actions/omissions of its officials in allegedly suppressing information from the WHO about a highly contagious virus despite having necessary information, may arguably be seen as breaching its international obligations.

Having said that, it may be practically difficult to establish, particularly in view the lack of scientific information on the virus, that Chinese authorities were aware at the relevant time of the potential of a virus to be a “public health emergency of international concern”.